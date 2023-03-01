Last orders for pub landlady after more than 16 years behind the bar

Margeret Weaver, with daughters Michelle Weaver-Smith (left) and Jayne Weaver (right)

Margaret Weaver, licensee at The Peel Arms in Ashley near Market Drayton, is stepping down after more than 16 years at the helm.

Margaret and her late husband Graham took over the pub in 2006 having previously run the nearby Meynell Arms and The Loggerheads.

In their youth, the pair had met at The Peel Arms, and Margaret described taking over the pub as a dream come true.

After 16 years, she said she would be forever grateful to the community for their support throughout the years.

Margaret said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my customers and friends for all their loyalty and support over the years.

"None of this would have been possible without them, or my amazing team, and I will be eternally grateful."

Over the years, Margaret has dedicated much of her work at the pub to supporting her community through an annual schedule of events, from bingo nights, raffles, garden parties, barbecues and charity fundraising initiatives in aid of local hospice Douglas Macmillan and cardiac risk charity, Cry.

She also worked to support other local businesses by hosting markets, offering craftspeople a place to come and sell their wares.

The baton will be passed to Victoria Brindley, who has worked with Margaret at The Peel Arms for eight years.

Margaret added: "It has been such a fantastic journey and whilst I am of course sad to be leaving after all this time I look forward to seeing what’s to come for the pub.

"I’m only moving down the road so I will always be on hand to help out if needed!”

Dolores Quigley, business development manager at community pub company, Admiral Taverns, who own the pub, congratulated Margaret for her long career.

Dolores said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Margaret for such an incredible achievement – she really has created such a special pub which I know is widely adored by her community.

"It has been such a privilege working with her, her family and her team and I know she will be greatly missed.