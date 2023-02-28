The new Telford housing development impressing buyers with its green credentials

Wild Walk is next to one of the largest and most wildlife rich green spaces in the area at Granville Country Park.

Wild Walk is close in proximity to green spaces and while its energy efficient features have also proved a hit with buyers.

The development, situated in Donnington Wood, is the latest to be launched by national house builder Lovell Homes with just four plots currently available, ahead of a further 50 plots being released later this year.

The development is next to one of the largest and most wildlife rich green spaces in the area – Granville Country Park while a number of homes at Wild Walk are provisioned with solar panels, an EV car charger, and other features to ensure an EPC rating A and a highly sustainable development.

Lisa Preston, regional sales director for Lovell Homes, said: “The Wild Walk community is something special and offers a ready-made neighbourhood for new residents to become a part of.

"It offers easy access to green space with plenty of amenities nearby including a leisure centre, theatres, shops and fantastic schools.

“The EV chargers and solar panels provide practical ways to save on energy and reduce CO2 emissions to not only help the environment but to save money as well.