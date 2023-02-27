Boathouse plan for picturesque stretch of county river is on the agenda

An image from the architects shows how the boathouse would look

Shropshire Council is being asked to consider an application for a replacement boathouse to be built at Water Lane, Shrewsbury.

The site of the building would be built on the Frankwell side of the River Severn – opposite the Victoria Avenue area.

The current boathouse is a brick and concrete framed single storey building with a corrugated sheet pitched roof, that is described as being in very poor condition. Originally a boat house it has recently been used as a garage and for storage.

The new building, which is for personal use and is not a commercial site, would have a series of triangular roofs with the ground floor used for boat storage. The first floor would have a balcony and would have two rooms for showers and toilets. It will be used for the storage of oars, life jackets and other paraphernalia.

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.

Meanwhile the council is also being asked to decide on a proposal for seven new homes.

The outline application seeks permission for the homes on land next to the former Eagles Inn on Harley Road in Cressage.

A farm is asking for permission to build a new lairage building.

The proposal, for Newington Farm on Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms includes the lairage building, a manure store, and a new vehicle access, as well as internal access roads.

Telford & Wrekin Council is being asked to assess a proposal for Cheswell Manor, Cheswell, Newport.

The plan would see the conversion of two-storey hay barn into an entertainment and leisure space.

The proposal includes reintroducing openings, additional windows, a kitchenette, plant room, shower room and wc.