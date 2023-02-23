BBC's The Apprentice episode is 'big opportunity for county' says Film Shropshire co-owner

Blists Hill Victorian Town is one of the venues featured in this week's episode of The Apprentice.

Mark Hooper, Film Shropshire co-owner and Project Lead at Visit Shropshire, said the decision of showmakers to film an episode in Shrewsbury was massive.

Shrewsbury Prison and Blists Hill Victorian Town are both locations featured in tonight's episode.

And tourist chief Mark – who got through to the interview stages of The Junior Apprentice a number of years ago – said: "We will be watching to see our analytics at Visit Shropshire really closely to see how it goes.

"This is a really big opportunity for the county. You couldn't get more of a big promotion for Shrewsbury on prime time television.

"It's great for the attractions, of course, but they will also be selling the tickets in Shrewsbury town centre.

"I remember the filming days and it was a great day so the town will look fantastic.

"It will be interesting to see afterwards if there has been any knock on effect.

"This is perfect because, with Great Expectations, which is later in the year, that's not marketed as Shropshire. It was filmed here but it will be seen as London."

Shrewsbury Prison is one of the venues featured in this week's episode of The Apprentice.

"But The Apprentice will tell you all about Shropshire all the way through so it is exciting to see the effect it will have and it's a great time of year for it to be aired, just before the spring and summer season. People are planning their spring and summer holidays and days out with their families.

"We have had small snippets in programmes over the years but it's probably the biggest programme that's ever marketed the county of prime time. We are hoping it has a really positive impact on the county as a whole really and boost for the tourism for the year ahead."

Film Shropshire played its part in bringing the show to the area.

Mark said: "The producers got in touch with us as they had seen a national article we had done for a tourism piece.

"They said they were looking for different counties to take part. They were looking to get out of London for a programme.

"We grabbed the opportunity with both hands. We put them up for the evening, took them around Shropshire and the attractions so they could see what was possible.

"There were various attractions that fell into the mix and in the end they settled on Shrewsbury Prison and Blists Hill which are brilliant choices for the programme.They can make really immersive events there.