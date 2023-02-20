Prime drinks to be sold in Sainsbury's and Asda this week

Asda has limited customers to three bottles each. Picture: @Prime_Tracker

Twitter page @Prime_tracker, which has over 32,000 followers and is rapidly growing, announced on Monday morning (February 20) that Sainsbury's will be stocking up on the drinks tomorrow, but some Sainsbury's stores will be putting the drinks on the shelves as late as Thursday.

Sainsbury's stores have started receiving stock 👀



Keep calm, nothing's happening until Tuesday.



50 bottle limits, and they're just putting it out on the shop floor? It's going to be crazier than Aldi...



BIG WEEK! pic.twitter.com/Fjfgii6Fy9 — PRIME Tracker (@prime_tracker) February 19, 2023

A notice from Sainsbury's read: "URGENT: Customer purchases of Prime Hydration drinks. We've been made aware of recent customer purchases of the drinks. They must not be sold until the official release date, Tuesday, February 21. Any stock on the shop floor must be removed immediately and stored in the warehouse until this date."

Prime Tracker advised their followers to call their local store before queuing, as some shops have been told to 'hold off' on restocking the drinks.

Highly recommend to get there for your stores opening time or earlier and queueing. (Call first to confirm - some stores aren't stocking until Wed / Thur).



LIMITED EDITION BOTTLE. 50 BOTTLE LIMITS!



Like Sainsbury's said - When it's gone, it's gone.



Are you READY? https://t.co/MVdn0vwTCl pic.twitter.com/eozYAtj44c — PRIME Tracker (@prime_tracker) February 20, 2023

YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul's crazed creation is also expected to be stocked at some One Stop locations from the 26th, with more updates to follow.

Photos have emerged of large crates of Prime drinks in Asda stores, but the supermarket will not be giving out stock updates – presumably to avoid a flood of customers looking for the drink. At one point, they enforced a three-bottle limit to each customer.

Morrisons is yet to confirm dates, but a spokesperson said they are "looking to bring Prime" into stores soon.