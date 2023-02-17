Burway Books

Burway Books, in Church Stretton, has been selected one of 59 regional and country finalists for the prestigious title of The British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year.

The shop, in Beaumont Road, is one of four businesses to be tussling for the Midlands title.

Chief bookseller Ros Ephraim, of Burway Books, said they are "over the moon" to be a regional and country finalist.

"Burway Books, a cornerstone of Church Stretton's book-loving community is a regional Finalist for this year's Independent Book Shop of the Year!" she wrote.

"Our little bookshop cares for book lovers - If you Love Books We Love You."

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller managing editor and chair of the Independent Bookshop of the Year judges, said: “If there is one thing that has been driven home by these finalists it is that independent bookshops have been one of the winners of the pandemic.

"Indies have come through what could have been a hugely devastating time for the sector in their strongest position in decades. We have seen this generally in the increased numbers of indies throughout the UK and Ireland.

"But we also see it more specifically in these finalists with the shops’ innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity—all done in the service of local communities. We have entered a new golden age for independent bookshops.”

Burway Books is joined by Five Leaves Bookshop, in Nottingham, The Rabbit Hole, in Brigg and the Wonderland Bookshop, in Retford.

The regional and country winners of the Independent Bookshop of the Year award will be announced on Thursday, March 16, and the overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday, May 15.

The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also be in the running to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year

Sponsor Ruth Gardner, Gardners’ UK sales manager, said: “We are so proud to be sponsoring the Independent Bookseller of the Year award for the 14th year!

"Over the last few years, booksellers have proven themselves in the face of adversity - adapting, evolving and progressing to new heights. We know it hasn’t been an easy ride, but it ’s amazing to see them thriving.

"The list is a tough one, with every entry being a worthy winner – it could be the toughest yet! We’d like to wish every entry the very best of luck, and can’t wait to be part of this journey with them.”