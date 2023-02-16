Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Market Drayton food bank is boosted by kind-hearted company

By Matthew PanterMarket DraytonBusinessPublished:

An independent opticians has raised more than £2,000 to support a Shropshire food bank.

Left to right, Sam Dave, Style Optique, Helen McSherry, Market Drayton Food Bank, Eva Dave, Style Optique
Left to right, Sam Dave, Style Optique, Helen McSherry, Market Drayton Food Bank, Eva Dave, Style Optique

Style Optique raised the funds during January for Market Drayton Food Bank by committing to give all monies raised via their private clients’ eyewear tests during the month.

Eva Davé, Director, co-founder at Style Optique said: ‘We wanted to support local people who are in crisis and need throughout January, an often-tough time of the year after the excess of the Christmas season.

"So, we put out an appeal to all our clients encouraging them to prioritise their eye health by having a test for the new year, and in turn helping to support locals in need via the Market Drayton Foodbank.

"Our clients have been incredible. Not only has this enabled us to donate generously to the Food Bank but it has also helped them with putting their eye health on top of their list of priorities for the new year."

Helen McSherry, Manager of the Market Drayton Food Bank said: “When we received the news of the £2,100 that had been raised, we were absolutely bowled over!

"We are very grateful for such kindness and generosity. The donation will help us to help others through their crises and hard times and will support our work towards ending food poverty. All donations are very much appreciated especially when so many people are involved."

Business
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News