Market Drayton food bank is boosted by kind-hearted company

Left to right, Sam Dave, Style Optique, Helen McSherry, Market Drayton Food Bank, Eva Dave, Style Optique

Style Optique raised the funds during January for Market Drayton Food Bank by committing to give all monies raised via their private clients’ eyewear tests during the month.

Eva Davé, Director, co-founder at Style Optique said: ‘We wanted to support local people who are in crisis and need throughout January, an often-tough time of the year after the excess of the Christmas season.

"So, we put out an appeal to all our clients encouraging them to prioritise their eye health by having a test for the new year, and in turn helping to support locals in need via the Market Drayton Foodbank.

"Our clients have been incredible. Not only has this enabled us to donate generously to the Food Bank but it has also helped them with putting their eye health on top of their list of priorities for the new year."

Helen McSherry, Manager of the Market Drayton Food Bank said: “When we received the news of the £2,100 that had been raised, we were absolutely bowled over!