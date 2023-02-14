Shropshire businesses feeling the love this Valentine's Day

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 13/02/2023 - The Florist in Shrewsbury is getting ready for last minute orders for Valentines Day. In Picture: Owner Carol Parker.

Florists and restaurant owners in the county have spoken of the steady stream of customers looking to buy something special for their significant other.

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin Shopping Centre manager and Shrewsbury BID board member, said: "From speaking to our tenants in The Darwin Shopping Centre, it looks like the run-up to Valentine's Day has been a success for traders.

"Our gift, jewellery and greetings card stores are all reporting brisk trade, particularly over the weekend, with people leaving it late to buy their Valentine's gifts, which often seems to be the case."

Despite the increase in prices due to the cost of living crisis, florists have continued to see people buying bouquets, a mixture of advanced requests and people calling in on the day.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners have said they are feeling well supported by the community and are very much 'feeling the love' on the most romantic day of the year.

Emma O'Connor, owner of Bloom florist in Shrewsbury said: "We have seen a huge increase in all of the prices. Everyone is watching what they are spending but there's a steady stream of people coming in.

"It has been a mix of organised requests and yesterday and today lots of people have been calling in.

"People are picking more seasonal florists' choice, so people are starting to move away from red roses and going for a bit more unique bouquets which is quite nice to see.

"Two gentleman came in with a list of their partner's favourite flowers yesterday."

Emma grew up on a beef and dairy farm just outside Wem and trained to become a florist at Reaseheath College in Nantwich.

She brought Bloom under the same roof at 93 Frankwell as her mum's business Nails & Beauty, which has been in place for around 20 years.

Carol Parker at The Florist in Spring Gardens said people are still spending money on flowers and that the traditional red roses on Valentine's Day remain popular.

Commenting on the impact of the cost of living on Valentine's Day this year, Carol said "there was always that worry" that the shop wouldn't be as busy as previous years.

But she said: "We have a good amount of different wholesalers and we always get good quality flowers. We are okay, really we are quite pleased.

"Years ago people would plan in advance but saying that now last weekend we had a lot of orders come through, but then we do have people buying last minute as well."

Sophie Veysey, manager of Floro Lounge in Shrewsbury High Street said: "We are feeling the love and going full out with decorations, and we are taking bookings for two, we normally just do walk-ins only.

"We are finding our evenings are a little quieter, but we are still having very busy lunch times and weekend are still big for us.

"We are running our regular menu for Valentine's with our full gluten-free and vegan menus available too.