Telecoms team are on the move in Oswestry

Adele and Jeremy

Ocean Telecom has switched from Mile Oak Industrial Estate to Beatrice Street in Oswestry town centre.

Having recently celebrated 25 years in business, Ocean Telecom’s Managing Director, Jeremy Rose, invited Oswestry BID Manager, Adele Nightingale, to see the new premises and meet the team.

“It was a real pleasure to be invited to see Ocean Telecom’s latest evolution,” said Adele. “Oswestry has a host of innovative, forward-thinking companies with great skills and customer service, and Ocean Telecom are a prime example of that. We wish them every success in their new home.”

From its foundation, specialising in mobile, telecommunications, broadband and website hosting, Ocean Telecom made the natural progression to offer a fully rounded IT service for local businesses.