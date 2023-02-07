Notification Settings

Telecoms team are on the move in Oswestry

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A Telecoms and IT company has moved to a new office.

Adele and Jeremy

Ocean Telecom has switched from Mile Oak Industrial Estate to Beatrice Street in Oswestry town centre.

Having recently celebrated 25 years in business, Ocean Telecom’s Managing Director, Jeremy Rose, invited Oswestry BID Manager, Adele Nightingale, to see the new premises and meet the team.

“It was a real pleasure to be invited to see Ocean Telecom’s latest evolution,” said Adele. “Oswestry has a host of innovative, forward-thinking companies with great skills and customer service, and Ocean Telecom are a prime example of that. We wish them every success in their new home.”

From its foundation, specialising in mobile, telecommunications, broadband and website hosting, Ocean Telecom made the natural progression to offer a fully rounded IT service for local businesses.

Ocean’s IT Services looks after all the IT needs of local companies from end user support offerings to full Wi-Fi rollouts, Microsoft 365 deployments to Server upgrades and anything in-between.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

