Footfall on rise at Shrewsbury shopping centre as bosses predict strong 2023

The Darwin Shopping Centre

The Darwin Centre, Shrewsbury, reported footfall last year was 16 per cent up on 2021 and the centre is also more than 94% let.

New additions such as Level Up Escapes, Bubble On Cup and HMV have, bosses say, played a key role in boosting visitor numbers with more developments and new openings expected in the coming months.

Kevin Lockwood, Centre Manager of The Darwin: “We have started 2023 in a really positive position.

"We’ve had some incredible new brands open at the centre in the last few months as we continue to offer shoppers a great mix of national and independent brands in a modern and attractive environment.

"Our footfall is still rising, and we continue to welcome new brands to our portfolio, which the public are really embracing.

"There’s no doubt that 2023 is going to be an exciting year for us.”

The Collective – a unique shopping destination in centre, hosting a variety of Shrewsbury’s local independent traders – is also continuing to thrive and attract a diverse mix of tenants.

LM Hair Extensions has now opened after being set up by Lisa Stephens, who is from Shrewsbury and has more than years’ experience in the hair industry.

Her business specialises in real hair extensions using the safest heat and glue free methods. Lisa also sells a range of hair care products created specifically for hair extensions and will be expanding this range in the coming months.

Lisa Stephens said: “I am hugely passionate and knowledgeable of this industry and really wanted to bring this offer to the people of Shropshire.

"The Collective is a fabulous space for local independent businesses, and I was very happy with the support I got from the Centre Management team in the run-up to opening.