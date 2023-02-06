Mike Sambrook and Matt Roberts

With a heritage spanning over 40 years and with clients across the leisure, education, commercial and housebuilding sectors,the firm has reported that during 2022, it worked on a wide range of projects worth more than £40m, whilst also increasing its workforce by almost 20 per cent and making significant investments. in plant and machinery.

Amongst the contracts it secured over the past 12 months were several for affordable housing provider Homes Plus, an amenity centre for Love2Stay Mid Wales, and a £20m+ programme to deliver 80 executive holiday lodges at Bluestone Wales in Pembrokeshire which is ongoing.

Managing Director Mike Sambrook said: “With so much troubling news linked to the economy, it’s easy to forget that there are still positive stories out there.

“I’m a firm believer that our sustained growth is down to our commitment to always delivering the very highest standard of workmanship, our highly-skilled workforce and our carefully chosen partners combined, these factors allow us to personally manage each project through every stage of development."

SJ Roberts Construction will start work at two new residential developments this month – one for Homes Plus in Pontesbury where 18 new homes are set to be delivered over the coming year, and another, for Connexus, which will see a further 27 homes developed at Radbrook Village in Shrewsbury.

It is also the lead contractor for its sister company SJ Roberts Homes where work has just started on phase 2 at Allscott Meads between Telford and Shrewsbury. The team is also developing the new Allscott Meads primary school to serve this growing community which is due to open in September this year.

Matt Roberts, Construction Director of SJ Roberts Construction, said: “Construction and housebuilding are sectors that constantly evolve. To remain competitive and in recognition of further changes to building regulations, we will continue to invest in our in-house design capabilities, as well as in training and industry-standard accreditations for renewable energy solutions.