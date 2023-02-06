Aldi reveal new store plan for Shropshire with up to 40 jobs created

A CGI image of how the store could look

The discount goods retailer has put forward a proposal to develop a new food store on land off the A495 Scotland Street, opposite Ellesmere Business Park.

Aldi is now asking local residents to take part in a consultation after putting forward its vision for redevelopment of the site.

Bryn Richards, Aldi’s Regional Property Director, said: “We are aware that Ellesmere does not currently have a discount food store and we have been looking to invest here for some time.

"Our plans would bring a much-needed discount food store to the area, reducing travel times for our customers and improving local competition.

“With the cost-of-living crisis worsening Aldi remains committed to the delivery of new stores across the country to help shoppers’ money go further. This is why we are setting our sights on Ellesmere to bring investment, jobs and increased choice for local people.

“We encourage all local residents to visit our virtual exhibition and let us know their thoughts on our plans.”

The proposed site is currently unoccupied and located south of Ellesmere Business Park and has been identified in Shropshire Council’s Draft Local Plan as providing an opportunity for economic growth in Ellesmere.

As well as creating up to 40 jobs, there would be further career opportunities associated with construction and the supply chain.

Details of the development is available at aldiconsultation.co.uk/Ellesmere, where an online feedback form is also available.

A virtual consultation will be held until Wednesday, February 20 and visitors to the website will be able to leave their feedback on the proposals.