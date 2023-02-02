Welshpool business in partnership to launch new real ale beef jerky product

The new Get Jerky Real Ale Beef Jerky snack.

Welshpool-based Get Jerky has teamed up with Monty’s Brewery at Montgomery, to add Real Ale Beef Jerky to its range.

Get Jerky is making its new snack by marinating PGI Welsh Beef jerky in Dark Secret stout from Monty’s Brewery.

The Real Ale Beef Jerky is being sold online by both companies and through Amazon and will be introduced to Get Jerky’s network of stockists at 170 locations across the UK over the coming months.

Sales director Emma Morris said the initial response from customers to the new addition to the Get Jerky family has been very promising.

“Monty’s Brewery sent us a number of different beers to try and, following a series of taste and shelf life tests, we opted to use Dark Secret which gives the beef jerky a distinctive ale flavour,” she added.

Russ Honeyman from Monty’s Brewery said: "With Get Jerky being in a matter of minutes away from the brewery, it seemed only fitting that we should approach them.

"We took a selection of our beers to Trailhead for them to experiment with and our gluten free ‘Dark Secret’ stout worked a treat!

“The jerky is already a gluten free product so adding the gluten free beer was a perfect match, it means nobody has to miss out. Get Jerky has been great to work with and we look forward to continually working with them in the future.”

Last autumn, Get Jerky ventured away from PGI Welsh Beef for the first time when the company launched Wild Venison Jerky in Original and Spicy Chilli flavours which have been given a big thumbs up by customers.

The company sources the wild venison locally from Willo Game near Bishops Castle, one of the country’s leading processors of high quality wild game. Venison is a high quality source of protein, is leaner and has lower saturated fat than other red meats and is rich in iron, zinc, B vitamins and essential amino acids.

Emma and her team will be attending more local, regional and national consumer events, such as food festivals, this year and a new hi-tech oven is being installed in February to increase jerky production to meet growing demand for the snacks.