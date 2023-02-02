Surprise for airport's 10 millionth customer

Colleagues at BHX celebrate their 10 millionth passenger

To mark the moment, Turkish Airlines joined colleagues from BHX to present two free business class tickets to any destination on Turkish network to the 10 millionth customers – a couple called Tony and Jen.

This milestone represents a story of steady recovery for the airport, which emerged from the Covid-19 deep freeze back in March last year, when travel restrictions were lifted.

Compared to the previous fiscal year 2022-2023 has so far seen a 269 per cent rise in passengers flying going through BHX.

Tony and Jen were approached today by Turkish Airlines and BHX colleagues who unveiled the wonderful surprise.

Tony said: “It’s fantastic to be the 10 millionth customers of Birmingham airport and we look forward to flying with Turkish Airlines.”

Tom Screen, BHX aviation director, said: “If this time last year you’d have told me that BHX will deliver 10 million passengers in the next 12 months, I would not have believed you. Coming out of Covid-19 travel restrictions was tough, but I think I speak for everyone here at BHX when I say that we are thrilled to be welcoming our 10 millionth passenger today. My heartfelt thanks go out to all the staff at Birmingham Airport, and the handling agents, caterers, aircrew, travel agents and customers that have got us to this point.”

Omer Faruk Alier, general manager of Turkish Airlines at BHX, added: “We are so pleased to be giving away this fantastic prize to BHX’s 10 millionth passenger. Turkish Airlines ended last year in a great position thanks to its operational ability to meet increasing demand, with its highly skilled workforce and wide flight network. In addition, the close co-operation with Birmingham Airport has contributed to our success, especially during peak season.”

Pre-pandemic, Birmingham Airport served around 12.5m passengers a year.

Turkish Airlines is a Star Alliance Member and has a fleet of 393 aircraft flying to 342 worldwide destinations in 129 countries. From this summer it will be operating two daily flights from Birmingham Airport to Istanbul.