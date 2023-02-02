Notification Settings

Shropshire Business Festival set to be a 'breath of fresh air'

By Matthew Panter

A new business festival coming to Shropshire will be a “welcome breath of fresh air”.

Alasdair Hobbs
Alasdair Hobbs

Shropshire Business Festival is taking place on March 28 at Wrekin College, and Alasdair Hobbs, of Human Results in Telford, said it will create a host of opportunities.

“Shropshire has a fantastic business community, with numerous opportunities for networking taking place on a regular basis, but it’s great to see a new event like this taking shape,” he said. “We have already booked our attendance and will be sharing our employment law and HR expertise with people during the day.

“However, it very much looks like the main point of the event is to make networking fun, so we won’t be giving it the hard sell!”

The event is being organised by Shropshire Festivals and Wrekin College, who say the idea is to “turn doing business upside down and add some fun” to the traditional business networking scene.

Alasdair added: “We know the Shropshire Festivals team well and they always find creative ways to make an event special, so we are expecting the business festival to be a welcome breath of fresh air. We are delighted to be attending and are sure it will be a great success.”

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

