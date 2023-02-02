Shropshire Business Festival set to be a 'breath of fresh air'

Alasdair Hobbs

Shropshire Business Festival is taking place on March 28 at Wrekin College, and Alasdair Hobbs, of Human Results in Telford, said it will create a host of opportunities.

“Shropshire has a fantastic business community, with numerous opportunities for networking taking place on a regular basis, but it’s great to see a new event like this taking shape,” he said. “We have already booked our attendance and will be sharing our employment law and HR expertise with people during the day.

“However, it very much looks like the main point of the event is to make networking fun, so we won’t be giving it the hard sell!”

The event is being organised by Shropshire Festivals and Wrekin College, who say the idea is to “turn doing business upside down and add some fun” to the traditional business networking scene.