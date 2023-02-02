Lucy takes on role in Shropdoc operations team after successful apprenticeship

Lucy Preece.

Not-for-profit organisation Shropdoc continues to expand and as well as new members of the executive team and medically-trained staff, they have also welcomed Lucy Preece.

Lucy completed her Level 3 Business Administrator apprenticeship with a distinction and is now working in the Operations Team as a Call Centre Administrator.

We caught up with Lucy about what her apprenticeship involved, and what she would say to others thinking about following a similar route.

She said: “My apprenticeship consisted of three main parts. One of which was the portfolio; this was my written work over the 18 months and took up the majority of my time.

“This aspect of the course was made up of eight modules which broke down the areas of the organisation and required me to learn lots about each different area to gain an understanding of how the different departments work. I also then had to write an essay and answer questions about what I had written and learnt.

“Secondly I had to do a project. For this, I chose to make changes to the job description for the Shropdoc Operations Apprentice role to better benefit both the apprentice and the organisation. I then had to present my project to an assessor.

"I really enjoyed the apprenticeship and would definitely suggest the apprenticeship route to anyone looking to develop themselves professionally. I gained a lot of transferable skills from my experience that will stay with me for the rest of my career."

Daniel Robinson, CEO at Shropdoc, said: “We’re delighted Lucy enjoyed her apprenticeship. She gained a number of transferable skills through this qualification and a confidence she is sure to keep with her for the rest of her career.