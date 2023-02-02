Notification Settings

Ed's ready to showcase the best of Shropshire

By Matthew Panter

A new chair has been appointed at Shropshire’s official tourism group.

Ed Thomas
Ed Thomas

Visit Shropshire, which promotes the county as a tourism destination throughout the UK and internationally, has named Ed Thomas to head up its team of voluntary board members.

Mr Thomas, who succeeds Lee Lucks as chair, said: "It's a great honour to take over as chair of Visit Shropshire at this pivotal time in its development.

“The coming months promise to be really exciting for the tourism sector and the visitor economy in Shropshire.

“I am really looking forward to working with all my fellow volunteer directors, the team at Visit Shropshire and all of our members to help showcase this great county and all it has to offer.”

Visit Shropshire project lead Mark Hooper said that he was delighted that Ed, who is group head of marketing and communications at The Wrekin Housing Group, had agreed to take on the role as chair.

“Ed is an experienced communications and marketing leader with a real passion for telling the stories of people and place,” he said.

“He also writes about Shropshire's fantastic food and drink producers whilst helping to run holiday cottages near Shrewsbury so has an excellent insight into tourism in the county.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales.

