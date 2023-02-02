Notification Settings

Craven Dunnill launches new showroom as part of expansion

By Matthew Panter

A historic Shropshire business, which manufactures and supplies luxury and decorative ceramic tiles, has launched a new showroom.

Craven Dunnill Cheshire Showroom, Main Showroom, www.cravendunnill.co.uk
The award-winning Craven Dunnill has opened the showroom and design hub between Alderley Edge and Wilmslow in Cheshire.

With over 150 years’ experience, the move marks Craven Dunnill's expansion of its retail footprint with the chance to welcome its domestic and commercial clients to the new pioneering space.

The cutting-edge showroom will offer its customers the opportunity to surround themselves in style, presenting a premium selection of wall and floor tiles, bathroom furniture, kitchen worktops, swimming pool mosaics, and handcrafted three-dimensional ceramics.

The tiles are sourced from the world’s leading manufacturers, including the finest Italian ceramics and handcrafted British artworks.

Simon Howells, Managing Director at Craven Dunnill, said: "We are renowned for exceptional service and premium ceramic tiles, but also bring wider, entire design solutions – ranging from affordable to luxury interiors, supported with installation materials, coordinating grouts, ancillaries and wet-room accessories.

"The Showroom and Design Hub is a catalyst for pushing boundaries and perceptions of how and where ceramic and porcelain tiles, mosaics, and large format slabs can be used both around the home and in commercial spaces.

"At Craven Dunnill, we are committed to offering solutions for all design styles, requirements, and audiences, with each collection as beautifully crafted as the next. The Cheshire showroom is a one-stop destination for inspirational design touchpoints that matter.”

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

