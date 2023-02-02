Council and chamber join forces to help businesses reduce energy costs

An energy showcase event is being organised by Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

The in-person event, on Wednesday, February 8 (9am-11am) at AFC Telford United, is called ‘ Energy Efficiency and Resilience’.

Business owners and managers will be offered advice and guidance on the range of support available to help reduce energy costs and become more resilient.

Delegates will also discover ways to move closer to net zero, invest in the future for growth and build resilience through planning and support.

Speakers at the event include Tim Yair of Midlands Net Zero Hub; Deb Cairns, director of E4environment; Nathan Badger, director of Optimise Energy UK; Alex Thompson, sales director of AceOn, and Tim Luft, founder of high growth tech company Woote Ltd.

The event will also provide an opportunity for Telford based businesses to network with each other and share best practice.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “The energy market has seen dramatic changes over the past twelve months and managing energy has been very difficult for businesses across the UK.

“As well as continuing to support businesses with a range of grants through our Pride in Our High Street programme, the expertise that our Enterprise Telford team can offer businesses during these challenging times can be invaluable.

“This event can benefit businesses and help them to implement more energy efficient measures which can save them money in the short and long term. We would strongly advise local businesses to sign up for the event.”