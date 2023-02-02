Bridgnorth company helps chamber create new-look website

Shropshire Chamber has been given a new website design

Bridgnorth-based Clickingmad has completely redesigned the Shropshire Chamber website – shropshire-chamber.co.uk – giving visitors a much-improved experience and leading to a big rise in traffic to the site.

Chamber bosses say the new site is fresh and exciting, better reflects the Chamber and its values, has improved the user experience and explains the benefits of its new membership levels to a much wider audience.

Alongside the modern new design, the website allows users to see the Chamber’s membership database, boosting its value to members. The speed of the website has also been improved and visitor numbers have significantly increased since the website went live.

Clickingmad managing director Shaun Carvill said: “The whole team is very proud to be working with such an important client for Shropshire. Every day we work closely with their various teams to ensure that the website is the best it can be.

“The results of our work speak for themselves, but our most important focus is the on-going support we provide.”

Chamber deputy chief executive Ruth Ross said they were delighted with the results.

“Shaun and the team at Clickingmad are absolutely brilliant. They respond quickly to all our requests, and there are many as we progress along the journey, and the website results are much improved. Their support is frankly remarkable. We are very pleased with the new website as it shows the Chamber’s ability to help businesses thrive and prosper in Shropshire.”

Ruth said the website now gave visitors the best opportunity to see the whole range of business services the Chamber provides.

“The website is connected to the Chamber’s CRM system to ensure swift and accurate communications and our news is now presented in a much better way.

“Working with Clickingmad has been a breath of fresh air. Working with a new supplier can create issues but we shouldn’t have worried. They really are very good in all aspects of technical ability, speedy responses and high-quality work and proactive advice.