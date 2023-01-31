Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Starbucks serves up some experience for Telford students

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

Telford College students have been given the chance to learn how to be a barista after they stepped behind the counter at Starbucks.

The Telford College students on their barista training at the Starbucks counter
The Telford College students on their barista training at the Starbucks counter

The session was organised by Aramark, which runs the catering facilities at the college’s Wellington campus.

The students were given a brief introduction into the aims and objectives of a franchise, and the importance of brand consistency, by Aramark general manager Chris Rowe.

They then had chance to step into Starbucks to create a drink of their choice, following Starbucks recipes, where they were guided through the process by the college’s resident barista, Sara Davies.

Several of the students who volunteered for the training came from Telford College’s A Level centre, while others were on courses including hairdressing, IT, functional skills, and health and social care.

Rosie Baldwin-Jones, the college’s enrichment co-ordinator, said: “This is the first time we have run this one-hour barista workshop, and it was a great success.

“All the students thoroughly enjoyed it. They got to learn more about Starbucks’ business and branding, and what it means to be a barista. The Aramark team said they all did a fantastic job.

“We are looking to work with the Aramark team over the coming months to set up more similarly interactive opportunities for our students to discover more about the world of catering and hospitality.”

Business
News
Entertainment
Education
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News