Starbucks serves up some experience for Telford students

The Telford College students on their barista training at the Starbucks counter

The session was organised by Aramark, which runs the catering facilities at the college’s Wellington campus.

The students were given a brief introduction into the aims and objectives of a franchise, and the importance of brand consistency, by Aramark general manager Chris Rowe.

They then had chance to step into Starbucks to create a drink of their choice, following Starbucks recipes, where they were guided through the process by the college’s resident barista, Sara Davies.

Several of the students who volunteered for the training came from Telford College’s A Level centre, while others were on courses including hairdressing, IT, functional skills, and health and social care.

Rosie Baldwin-Jones, the college’s enrichment co-ordinator, said: “This is the first time we have run this one-hour barista workshop, and it was a great success.

“All the students thoroughly enjoyed it. They got to learn more about Starbucks’ business and branding, and what it means to be a barista. The Aramark team said they all did a fantastic job.