Pets at Home boosted by demand over festive period

Shrewsbury's Pets at Home on Meole Brace Retail Park

The retail group has stores in Telford, Shrewsbury and Ludlow, as well as Wolverhampton, Walsall, Oldbury, Merry Hill, Stafford, Tamworth Cannock and Lichfield.

And its boss, Lyssa McGowan, hailed a “really pleasing” performance despite the “challenging inflationary environment”.

The pet products and vet group said group revenues lifted by 8.8 per cent, to £347.5 million over the 12 weeks to January 5, compared with the same period last year.

This surpassed its medium-term growth ambitions, it said.

Pets at Home said “robust trading momentum has continued” into the fourth quarter of the financial year.

As a result, pre-tax profit for the year is due to be ahead of previous guidance of £131 million, it said.

The company also said freight container costs have continued to move “favourably” after surging in the pandemic’s aftermath.

Pets at Home said retail revenues increased by eight per cent over the latest quarter on the back of growth across all its key categories.

Vet group revenues jumped by 18.1 per cent for the period, it added.

Ms McGowan, chief executive officer of Pets at Home, said: “We delivered a really pleasing Q3 with acceleration in sales momentum across the platform.

“Importantly, the quality of our growth remains strong as we continue to grow volumes and attract new consumers through offering compelling value and service in what remains a challenging inflationary environment.