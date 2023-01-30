From left: Bradford Estates Rural Director Steve Farrow, Asset Mgmt Director Andrew Barrett, MD Alexander Newport and Residential Manager Clare Amey

Residential Manager Clare Amey and Asset Management Director Andrew Barrett have started as part of a new-look line-up on the property management side of the landed estates business, which has its head office at Weston-under-Lizard near Shifnal.

To bring specialist focus to the rural portfolio at Bradford Estates, Steve Farrow moves to the role of Rural Director having been Property Director since 2020.

Clare will manage the 130-strong portfolio of houses and cottages set in and around the picturesque villages of Tong, Weston-under-Lizard, Blymhill and Church Eaton.

Having grown up in Shropshire the move offers a return to the county for the experienced property manager, who has worked for a number of leading property organisations and was most recently responsible for the residential portfolio on the Cranborne estate in rural Dorset.

Clare said: “I want Bradford Estates to be the landlord of choice, providing the best quality offering of residential properties in the area.

“My aim is to work with the team here to develop high standards of customer service for our residents, underpinned by regular communication, and am excited about the opportunities ahead.”

After 17 years working for commercial property investment and management group LCP based in Kingswinford, Andrew has taken on the management of the Bradford Industrial portfolio, which comprises of eight industrial estates from Yorkshire to Kent housing 50 commercial tenants, including leading brands such as Halfords and Screwfix.

On the main land holding, he will be responsible for the expansion of the commercial property offer through the conversion of existing period and modern agricultural buildings into offices and warehouses, alongside some new buildings, for new business clients.

He said: “I look forward to the variety in the management of our nationwide industrial portfolio alongside expanding our existing local ecosystem of SME occupiers here in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

“We want to be able to support entry level businesses and then facilitate their growth through a broad offer of unit sizes as well as encourage the purchase of services from each other, as Bradford Estates does from our current occupier base, to build a resilient business community.”

Managing Director Alexander Newport welcomed the new additions to the team at Bradford Estates, which is implementing a 100-year plan to shape its future around sustainability, responsible practices and renewable energy systems.

He said: “It is exciting to see Clare and Andrew come on board at Bradford Estates, as the business evolves to enhance its property management with a focus on the integration of sustainable technologies and circular economy through the conversion of buildings to new uses as part of our 100-year plan.

“ I wish them both the very best for their careers with Bradford Estates.

“It is great to have Steve now focusing on the rural side of our business, which is at the centre of everything we do both now and in the future.”