Full list of cancelled Birmingham Airport flights as Flybe ceases trading

By Mark Morris

Birmingham Airport-based regional carrier Flybe has ceased trading and all scheduled flights have reportedly been cancelled.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.

The CAA urged ticket-holders to instead check its website for the latest information.

Below is the full list of cancelled Birmingham Airport flights over the next 24 hours, according to the Birmingham Airport website.

Cancelled Flybe Departures

Saturday 28th January

  • Belfast City Flybe BE 400 0700

  • Geneva Flybe BE 1911 0715

  • Amsterdam Flybe BE 1023 1030

  • Edinburgh Flybe BE 840 1235

  • Glasgow Flybe BE 796 1620

  • Belfast City Flybe BE 416 1845

Sunday 29th January

  • Geneva Flybe BE 1911 0800

Cancelled Flybe Arrivals

Saturday 28th January

  • Belfast City Flybe BE 403 0950

  • Geneva Flybe BE 1912 1200

  • Edinburgh Flybe BE 843 1535

  • Amsterdam Flybe BE 1026 1810

  • Glasgow Flybe BE 799 1920

  • Belfast City Flybe BE 419 2140

*To check your flight on Birmingham Airport's website, visit: https://www.birminghamairport.co.uk/arrivals-and-departures/

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

