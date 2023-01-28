Full list of cancelled Birmingham Airport flights as Flybe ceases trading

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.
The CAA urged ticket-holders to instead check its website for the latest information.
Below is the full list of cancelled Birmingham Airport flights over the next 24 hours, according to the Birmingham Airport website.
Cancelled Flybe Departures
Saturday 28th January
Belfast City Flybe BE 400 0700
Geneva Flybe BE 1911 0715
Amsterdam Flybe BE 1023 1030
Edinburgh Flybe BE 840 1235
Glasgow Flybe BE 796 1620
Belfast City Flybe BE 416 1845
Sunday 29th January
Geneva Flybe BE 1911 0800
Cancelled Flybe Arrivals
Saturday 28th January
Belfast City Flybe BE 403 0950
Geneva Flybe BE 1912 1200
Edinburgh Flybe BE 843 1535
Amsterdam Flybe BE 1026 1810
Glasgow Flybe BE 799 1920
Belfast City Flybe BE 419 2140
*To check your flight on Birmingham Airport's website, visit: https://www.birminghamairport.co.uk/arrivals-and-departures/