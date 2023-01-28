Full list of cancelled Birmingham Airport flights as Flybe ceases trading

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airport.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.

The CAA urged ticket-holders to instead check its website for the latest information.

Below is the full list of cancelled Birmingham Airport flights over the next 24 hours, according to the Birmingham Airport website.

Cancelled Flybe Departures

Saturday 28th January

Belfast City Flybe BE 400 0700

Geneva Flybe BE 1911 0715

Amsterdam Flybe BE 1023 1030

Edinburgh Flybe BE 840 1235

Glasgow Flybe BE 796 1620

Belfast City Flybe BE 416 1845

Sunday 29th January

Geneva Flybe BE 1911 0800

Cancelled Flybe Arrivals

Saturday 28th January

Belfast City Flybe BE 403 0950

Geneva Flybe BE 1912 1200

Edinburgh Flybe BE 843 1535

Amsterdam Flybe BE 1026 1810

Glasgow Flybe BE 799 1920

Belfast City Flybe BE 419 2140