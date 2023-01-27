Unique £2 million eco homes Shrewsbury to be completed later this year

ACGI shot of the front

Severnbanks, located in the village of Mytton, is a build of two architecturally designed contemporary homes with sustainable living at the heart of their design.

Surrounded by countryside and unobstructed views of the Welsh Hills and The Lawley, both homes have been carefully created by local property developers Homesmiths to provide owners with spaces that maximise the scenery.

Peter Daborn, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Shropshire, whose team are handling the sale of both homes, said: “In all my time working in the property market across the county, I have not come across such large new build homes that sit so beautifully within our lovely countryside."

The living room

"The views on offer are absolutely stunning and there is the added benefit of private access to walks along the River Severn.

“These remarkable properties have been meticulously designed with the highest standard of finish and I’d go as far as to say that the opportunity to acquire one of these new build family homes is once in a lifetime.

"Their high-specification and eco credentials are very forward thinking and we fully expect these homes to capture the imagination of a range of interested buyers that are seeking aspirational living.”

The kitchen area

The properties, which have a predicted EPC rating of Band A, aim to reduce running costs through the nature of an eco-friendly build.

The installation of south-facing solar electrical roof panels, with battery storage for evening use, an air source heat pump with underfloor heating to the ground floor and improved air tightness in the walls and windows will contribute to the energy efficiency of the homes.

Additional mineral wool wall insulation and a new generation of reflective hybrid insulation, coupled with energy efficient windows that control summer heating and electric car charging points add to the environmentally friendly credentials.

Totalling almost 5,000 square feet of accommodation space, the ground floor of the five bedroom family homes comprises a grand entrance hall, glass-panelled staircase, orangery, bespoke kitchen with a large island and split-level dining, a walk-in pantry, a boot room, two sitting rooms at either end of the home and a further room that could be used as a playroom or office.

A CGI shot of the back of one home

As well as smart, advanced home technology throughout the home, floor to ceiling windows are also a feature of the properties, and the orangeries are flanked on three sides by large windows and doors that capitalise on the surrounding views.

On the first floor’s galleried landing area a large window again provides panoramic views, whilst the principal suite includes a large dressing area, ensuite bathroom and large sliding doors that lead from the bedroom to a large terrace overlooking the countryside. Two en-suite bedrooms, a family bathroom and two further large double bedrooms, which could lend themselves to multiple uses, complete the first floor.

A bedroom

For both properties at Severnbanks there is an alternative ground floor and first floor layout proposal, which can be adapted to suit buyers’ requirements. Furthermore, and in addition to the main house, a large, double garage provides flexible and adaptable accommodation with an opportunity to create independent living quarters (including a lift), guest space, a gym, a games room, or a home office.

2 Severnbanks and 3 Severnbanks, which are available via Savills, both come with a guide price of £2,000,000.