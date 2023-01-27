Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's Peach Tree restaurant welcomes back top chef Chris Burt after years apart

By David Tooley

It's a case of back to the future for a Shrewsbury restaurant that was saved from closure as it welcomes back one of its acclaimed former chefs.

From left: Ben Anderson (operations director at The Shire Collection), Chris Burt (executive chef at The Shire Collection) and Michael Halford (managaing director at The Shire Collection). Picture: Lucy Rebecca Photography
The Peach Tree, in Shrewsbury, became part of The Shire Collection late last year after news of the closure shocked the town.

Now the Shire Collection has announced the appointment of Chris Burt as executive chef.

Chris had left the Abbey Foregate venue in 2017 after becoming a familiar face over 20 years.

He has spent the last six years working in Shropshire and is also the published author of the ‘Momo-No-Ki cookbook,’ critically acclaimed by New York Times Food Editor Peter Kaminsky.

He said: “Walking into the Peach Tree on my first day brought back many happy and joyful memories. I’m thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to helping restore The Peach Tree as the jewel in the crown of Shrewsbury town.”

The restaurant will be offering a menu for the interim period and look forward to launching its brand new contemporary dining menu from the beginning of February, promising guests a taste of global delights without the expense of unnecessary flights.

For more information visit facebook.com/ThePeachTreeRestaurant

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

