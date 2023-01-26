Popular Shrewsbury pub closes blaming 'adverse trading conditions' and Covid impact

Ye Olde Bucks Head in Shrewsbury has announced its closure. Photo: Google.

Ye Olde Bucks Head in Frankwell was a traditional family-friendly inn, offering accommodation, local craft ales and home-cooked food.

But its time as a pillar of the community has come to an end after seven years, and the managers will be moving their food business to The King's Head in Mardol.

The pub management said in a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday: "Due to adverse trading conditions and the slow pick-up of business following Covid we regretfully have had to close the business.

"We would like to thank all customers old and new for your support and business you have given us over the seven years we have been at the Bucks Head.

"We will still be serving food and our well-loved Sunday dinners but at The King's Head Mardol, where Bethany and boyfriend Casey are now managing the bar. We look forward to this new chapter and seeing customers old and new."