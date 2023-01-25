Family businesses across the Midlands invited to sign up for awards

Last year's awards event

The Midlands Family Business Awards is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

Organised by The Wilson Organisation, the awards celebrate and recognise the success, achievements and innovations of the region’s family run and owned businesses.

With 10 categories to choose from, there are accolades suitable for businesses of all sizes, across all sectors.

Categories include Family Business of the Year, Best Small Family Business, Rising Stars, Employer of the Year, and Director of the Year. There is also Fastest Growing Family Business, Construction and Property Excellence, Manufacturing Excellence and Digital Excellence.

The organisers have also added the Sustainability Award, sponsored by Flame UK, which will highlight the very best of the region’s environmentally-minded family businesses.

The Wilkins Group was crowned Family Business of the Year at the 10th Midlands Family Business Awards in 2019 and is confirmed as headline sponsor for 2023.

Category sponsors include Buckles Solicitors, Family Business Futures, Human Alchemy, PwC, Shakespeare Martineau and Ward.

Submissions are judged by an independent panel led by a family business leader and all finalists are entered into the People’s Choice Awards, which is decided purely by public vote.

Move Against Cancer is the chosen charity that the awards will be supporting this year, with all profits from the awards evening donated.

The black-tie awards ceremony is being held on 29 June and will be a summer event held at Kelham Hall near Newark.

All entrants for the awards will receive a free annual membership for online platform Family Business Futures.

Created in 2020 by The Wilson Organisation to support the awards, it provides a unique opportunity to learn from family business experts, and to discuss family and business issues in a safe online environment, with a like-minded network entries close on March 3.