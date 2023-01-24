Weston Park

The business has evolved and changed dramatically in recent years with the estate now delivering a diverse range of experiences.

Working with Alison Duckworth from Epona Marketing, a destination marketing specialist, the team has undertaken a root and branch exercise in fully understanding the wide range of audiences that engage with the Weston Park product.

Weston Park marketing manager Andrea Webster said: “Our product portfolio has expanded in recent years and post-Covid we wanted to truly understand what Weston Park is, what is stands for and how our customers feel about their experiences with us.

“From enjoying lunch in the Granary to celebrating milestone events in the House – and everything in between.

“We didn’t initially plan to undertake a full re-brand.

“But, as the project developed, it became increasingly clear that a new brand mark would help reinforce our positioning as a destination in its own right.

“We feel that the new brand mark will cement our position as an independent charity with every penny we make going towards preserving and maintain the estate for future generations to cherish and enjoy – just as we do today.

“Our new brand showcases Weston Park as a distinctive, inclusive and welcoming destination and highlights our extraordinary heritage combined with a versatility to experience Weston Park – Your Way.”

The new brand mark has been rolled out across all digital platforms and will continue in the new year with the launch of the new website.

Chief executive Colin Sweeney added: “We have had a successful 2022. Our House events business has been particularly strong seeing a great post covid recovery under way.

“All other areas of the business are trading well above 2019 levels and we were delighted to welcome new Park events to our portfolio including Camp Bestival Shropshire.

“I am confident that the new branding will make Weston Park more widely accessible to everyone, however they wish to enjoy the estate.”