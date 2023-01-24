Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford residents urged to seek advice if January debts are 'spiralling out of control'

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

Support is available for those who have found debt mounting up in January, a Shropshire expert has said.

Dan Bebbington
Dan Bebbington

The Wrekin Housing Group's Debt and Energy Manager Dan Bebbington says the period after Christmas 'can be a difficult one for many people'.

But he said now is the time for people to seek expert debt advice if they are struggling.

"This can be a difficult time as the impact of spending over the festive season becomes clear," he said.

"We’ve seen an increase in the number of people turning to credit or taking out unaffordable loans to pay for Christmas, with 'Buy Now, Pay Later’ deals also becoming very popular.

“If you’re now struggling with debt, the most important thing is not to panic and be prepared to face the issue head on.

“Keep tabs on your total outgoing payments which are going towards clearing debts and always make payments on time every month – even if it’s just the minimum amount to cover the interest.

“Try to settle the debts with the largest amount of interest first, as these are the ones that will be growing the fastest.

“If you think your debts are starting to grow out of control, then now’s the time to seek expert debt advice.

“Step Change, National Debtline and Citizens Advice all offer this service free of charge.

"Taking control of your finances can feel like a huge weight lifted off your shoulders.”

Business
News
Cost of living
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News