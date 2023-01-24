Robert Hamilton and Ryan Davis

The business was founded by multi-award-winning surgeons, Robert Hamilton and Ryan Davis, on New Year’s Day last year.

Since then, it has moved into new headquarters, visited veterinary practices across the country, and, more recently, played its part in performing life-saving surgery on a homeless dog found in Herefordshire.

The commitment of the co-founders will carry on in 2023 with intentions to expand the team and continue mentoring services to veterinary surgeons and nurses in Shropshire and beyond.

Robert said: “It’s been an incredible year for MSM Vets. We launched in 2022 hoping to improve the surgical knowledge and skills of vets and veterinary nurses in independent practices, and I believe we’ve achieved that goal.

“Over the past year we have worked with numerous vets in Telford and Shropshire, as well as those further afield. Most practices intended to use us once for our training, but many kept us as mentors and we now visit periodically.”

Co-founders Robert and Ryan have decades of experience in veterinary surgery and emphasise the importance of keeping independent practices open.

“Ryan and I have each worked in the veterinary sector for over 20 years and previously owned an independent veterinary practice together,” adds Robert.

“Through our experience, we know how vital it is to ensure independent practices keep running successfully and can continue to offer surgeries in-practice, rather than referring out-of-area which is an expensive feat for all involved.

“Our first year as MSM Vets has allowed even more independent practices to offer those services. Not only does this benefit pets and their owners, who don’t have to travel elsewhere, it also improves staff retention and satisfaction.

“We’ve seen a big demand from nurses in our first year. While they’re not qualified to carry out all procedures, it’s clear there’s an interest in developing their surgical skills.”

In its second year, MSM Vets hopes to grow its team as well as its surgical mentoring and training offerings in Shropshire and surrounding areas.