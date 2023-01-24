Shropshire's SWG Group is on a mission to support good causes

Jacqui Gough of SWG presenting a cheque to Friends of Abermule

SWG Group, which has bases in Shrewsbury and Welshpool, celebrated 20 years in business throughout 2022 and committed to raising money for charity each month.

Staff and subcontractors helped raise over £6,000 for a variety of charities through fundraising events and SWG has also handed out more than £2,000 worth of sponsorship, prizes and other donated goods.

The company, which delivers high quality construction, refurbishments, and renovations across Shropshire, the West Midlands and Mid Wales, has named Severn Hospice as its charity of the year and will raise funds for them throughout 2023.

Jacqui Gough, director at SWG, said: “Last year was a huge success, we were so pleased to be able to raise so much money for so many worthy causes throughout the year."

Natalia Lewiecka of SWG doing the Great North Run

“It was a fantastic way to celebrate 20 years in business. Our company is nothing without the people - and by that I mean staff, clients, contractors and members of the public we make a difference to through our projects - so it was only right that we marked our business milestone with and for others.

“Everyone has loved joining in and it has been the talk of the offices. We are thrilled with our 20th anniversary celebrations and look forward to another busy 2023, both with our day job and continuing to raise money for charity.”

Throughout the year SWG Group has handed money to Radnorshire Wildlife Trust in Llandrindod Wells, the Ponthafren Association - a Mid Wales mental health charity - the Welsh Air Ambulance, The Derwen Charity which supports Derwen College near Oswestry, Macmillan Cancer Support, a number of men’s mental health charities, Save the Children and Shine, which supports thousands of adults living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Staff have raised the funds through completing challenges such as the Welshpool 10k, Shropshire Mud Run, a 24-hour Spinathon, a longest day golf challenge, the Welsh Three Peaks challenge, the Great North Run half marathon and Movember.

Donations have also been handed to the 1940s Welshpool Weekend, Monty Literary Festival, Treowen Jubilee Celebrations, Shine Balloon Race, Circus Starr, Friends of Abermule and Abermule Community Council.

And SWG Group has also sponsored championship clay shooting, horse racing at Cilmery Farm, Builth Wells, Mariusz Pilinski at the Irish Pro Invitational Powerlifting competition in Ireland, Welshpool Cricket Club and Welshpool Football Club.

Jacqui added: “Whilst we won’t be solely focussed on charity commitments this year, as we are no longer in our 20th anniversary year, it will still be a big part of what we do."

MA Roberts Groundworks & Construction Ltd – Alyn Roberts, Jamie Whitehall, SWG Construction - Josh Coleman, Mike Jones, Daniel Dyke, Michael Peters

“We will continue our community benefit scheme, benefitting groups and people near any of the jobs we complete, both with donations of goods, equipment or funds. This is a priority of SWG Group every year.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken part in fundraising activities for their efforts and all the people who have supported them through sponsorship and donations.”