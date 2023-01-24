The Wroxeter kata tipi

The Wroxeter boasts three beautiful Shropshire venues ideal for weddings, family or work parties, conferences and team building events – the hotel, Kata tipi, and barn and farm at Morrells Wood Farm.

Whilst all three venues were popular choices last year, the Kata tipi was really well received by guests, with many couples opting to blend the venue with alternative wedding packages.

The venue team’s commitment to creating memorable experiences will continue in 2023, with its events calendar quickly booking up with couples ready to tie the knot, and friends and families joining together for long-awaited celebrations.

Hannah Hall, of The Wroxeter, is already looking forward to a wonderful year, with many couples already booked to tie the knot at one of the three venues.

“After such a fantastic summer last year, with our wildflowers making their much anticipated appearance in June and July, we’re excited to reach those summer months with the wildflowers framing the aisle at our woodland ceremony area expected to be more beautiful than ever,” said Hannah.

With a variety of packages to choose from, couples can tailor their wedding day to suit them and their personal preferences - from the arrival drinks to the decorations.

Hannah said: “Our team is always more than happy to work with couples to help make their wedding days their own. After all, it’s a reflection of their couple identity.”

The Wroxeter Hotel, woodland area and the farm are just minutes from the M54 and easily accessible for businesses all across Shropshire.

“Whilst most will recognise us as a wedding venue, we also host a variety of events including retirement parties, anniversaries and team building days,” Hannah adds.

“Not only will our giant Kata tipis be returning in March, we also have a number of rooms - from a 250 seat auditorium to a private interview room for two people - and ample parking across our extensive grounds which, from our experience, we’ve found always seems to be a neglected benefit when planning a large-scale event.

“Last year we hosted the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and its 80 guests in our Kata tipi for its Annual General Meeting and Christmas lunch and received incredible feedback on both the atmosphere, and ease of access for businesses from all over the county to travel to.