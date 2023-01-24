Record turnover for Shropshire-based law firm

Neil Lloyd

FBC Manby Bowdler, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Telford as well as around the West Midlands region, turned over a record £13.6 million and added 30 new members of staff last year.

Managing director Neil Lloyd said: “We have had a great year, especially considering the difficult trading conditions at the moment.

“Our strategy for growing the company and protecting our future, all while recording the highest client satisfaction ratings in the West Midlands across every area of business, is really paying off.

“Our commitment to developing our own talent through our apprenticeships, trainee solicitorships and advancement programme for legal executives is future-proofing the business - and our staff engagement scores are the highest they’ve ever been.”

Neil said this year’s growth had been boosted by several national high profile cases as well as partnerships with organisations such as the University of Wolverhampton, Keighley Racing and In-Comm training and business services in Telford.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s Hub Legal service, which provides expert advice and consultancy to more than 100 other law firms across the UK, is also on course for its best year ever.

Neil added: “Our reputation means we have been able to attract high quality new faces, including several from London and city-based firms and some of our former staff who have returned to us.

“November saw the highest number of new enquiries for our services for two years, but 2023 won’t be without its challenges. Maintaining the health and well-being of our staff is a top priority, alongside making sure we continue to provide a great service to clients.