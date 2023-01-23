Notification Settings

Tom takes on new role at Morris Marshall & Poole

By Matthew Panter

Morris Marshall & Poole has made a new appointment to its partnership.

MMP Partner and WLS Director Tom Davies.
The Estate Agents and Chartered Surveyors for Mid Wales and Shropshire has welcomed newly appointed MMP Partner and WLS Director Tom Davies.

Living locally in Llansantffraid, MR Davies was an MMP placement student in 2012, shortly followed by graduating from Harper Adams University in Newport with a degree in Rural Enterprise and Land Management.

He returned to join Morris Marshall and Poole as a Livestock Auctioneer and Trainee Rural Surveyor, before becoming RICS qualified and a Fellow of the CAAV in 2016, shortlisted for Farmers Guardian’s Young Auctioneer of the year in 2017.

Having gained vast experience and knowledge in all avenues of the business, Mr Davies has been responsible for overseeing the running of Welshpool Livestock Market’s store and breeding sheep section, while also evolving the businesses pedigree division and expanding the Rural Professional work undertaken by MMP, stating he very much enjoys the diversity of the role, with no two days the same.

Joining the partnership, Mr Davies wants MMP and WLS to be at the forefront in offering professional advice and services, supporting clients on key business decisions from livestock, agricultural lending and all things rural.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

