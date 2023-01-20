Newport businesswoman named as one of the UK’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs

Sara Giles with her dog Mr Toby

Sara Giles received the accolade from the f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign after founding Newport Pet Services in 2018.

Newport Pet Services offers fully insured dog walking, pet visits for cats, small animals and horses, pet chaperoning to weddings and a pet taxi service.

The business employs five people and is accredited as a force-free pet care provider by the Pet Professional Network.

The company also holds the Armed Forces Covenant in recognition of the care they provide to the pets of personnel.

Sara said: “I’m stunned to receive the recognition, I truly am.

"It’s such an honour to be selected alongside such an incredible group of businesswomen”.

The f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

Delivered by Small Business Britain, the campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

Sara Giles

The f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ line-up particularly sets out to showcase trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Both f:Entrepreneur and Small Business Britain were founded by Michelle Ovens CBE, who is also the director of Small Business Saturday UK.

She said: "I want to congratulate Sara and each of the talented female entrepreneurs featured in this year’s #ialso100.

"It is so vital that we recognize and celebrate the phenomenal contribution that women running businesses are making across the UK, and the far-reaching, positive impact they are having, not just on the economy, but on wider communities too. The last few years have been hugely challenging for small businesses, yet despite this female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish in the UK, and is very much at the heart of the UK’s recovery.”