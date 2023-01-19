Millions turn to regional press for reliable news

Grosvenor House in Telford, the new base for the Shropshire Star.

Latest audience data comes as a survey reveals that public trust in local news brands has grown sharply in recent years.

Industry data specialist JICREG Trust Local says local media has a monthly total brand reach of 40 million. That means that almost three quarters of the British population over the age of 15 now reads newspapers like the Shropshire Star either by buying the paper or logging online.

GroupM, the world’s leading media investment company, has backed a new campaign launched today to highlight the value of local media groups both to readers and advertisers.

Trading director Craig Smith has called on media agencies and advertisers to invest more advertising spend in highly trusted local news media.

He said: “Through their reporting, local journalists hold power to account and campaign for the causes that matter to their readers, giving a voice to those who might otherwise not be heard.