Town invites visitors from Shropshire and beyond with website launch

From left Polly Owen from Enterprise House with local councillors; Heather Kidd and Ruth Houghton, and Delia Yapp from Shropshire Council

Bishops Castle and Beyond.co.uk has been developed to serve businesses and visitors alike and contains information about places to eat, places of interest and more.

The Bishop's Castle and Beyond project delivered by Enterprise South West Shropshire, in partnership with Bishop’s Castle & Clun Tourism Group, has been funded by Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery Programme, and was a collaborative project involving a wide range of local businesses in the project development and delivery.

The website is created by Shropshire web design and marketing agency, The Web Orchard, and provides a one-stop-shop for visitors to discover and explore this popular destination.

Website visitors can for the first time experience the scale of what the area has to offer and even curate their own bespoke itinerary to make the most of their visit however long it may be.

The launch of the new website was marked by a celebration event at Enterprise House on January 16 as members of businesses and organisations from across the area joined together for its unveiling.

Polly Owen, of The Enterprise Initiative: “It has been a pleasure working with Pete and the team from Web Orchard and a real bonus for us to find a high-quality local web developer.

"They have guided us through the development of the website with professionalism and patience and were on hand at every stage to answer queries or provide support.

“The Web Orchard's vision and support ensured the project achieved its objectives and delivered a high quality and visually stunning, intuitive and interactive website.”

Pete White, director at The Web Orchard said: “As a Shropshire business, it has been a privilege to work with the Enterprise Team to deliver this project and help further put Shropshire, it’s wealth of experiences, attractions, and its businesses on the map.”

Partnering with The Web Orchard were two Shropshire businesses, Carl Jones Design and 7video. Supporting the project with eye catching designs and a library of videos to showcase the area, the results bring the locations to life on screen.