Record shop reopens at larger premises - and does a week's trade in one day

By Megan Jones

The grand reopening of an independent record store has proven to be a smash hit.

Queen Street Records owner, Steve Ball
Saturday saw the grand reopening of Queen Street Records following a move to bigger and better premises.

The store in Market Drayton moved up the road from number three Queen Street to 15A, a building four times the size of its first home.

The building means the vinyl record store also now houses a cafe selling barista style coffee.

Owner, Steve Ball, said re-opening day was a whirlwind.

He said: "It was absolutely crazy, really busy. We've done a weeks' trade in a day, it was absolutely non-stop!"

Steve started the record business in lockdown, when it was a purely online venture. The business moved to number three in July 2021, but quickly outgrew the 18 square metre shop.

Steve explained: "Our range just kept expanding and stock just kept growing, with customer demands the building had quickly served it's purpose.

"We really needed the room. In the old shop people didn't want to come in with their dogs, or someone would wait outside and there were steps so people in wheelchairs couldn't get in.

"When this came up we couldn't believe it, all that space and we can keep our name!"

With plans to install a kitchen to serve food and have outdoor seating in the summer, the store is set to only rise on up through the charts.

