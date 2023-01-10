Val Hawkins, MWT Cymru’s chief executive.

Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, which represents nearly 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia, praised the resilience of members who, she said, had overcome a series of major challenges in recent years.

“We are very mindful of how rising costs are affecting businesses, which emphasises the importance of being agile in what could be a difficult trading environment this year,” she said.

“In what’s likely to be a very competitive UK market, providing visitors with the best possible experience during their stay or day visit to Mid Wales must be our top priority.”

One way MWT Cymru is supporting members is by joining forces with Purchasing for Business to provide cost savings on a wide range of products and services.

Gurvinder Patara, Purchasing for Business managing director, said he’s delighted to be working with MWT Cymru and its members.

“We work with more than 3,000 businesses of all sizes from the hospitality, leisure, self-catering, retail and professional service sectors to provide cost savings,” he added. “This includes retail discounts, energy, waste management, card processing, office stationery, beds, vehicle charging, bedding, Wi-Fi, Broadband and a lot more.”

A MWT Cymru member already registered and benefiting is Michael Dean, owner of The Old Vicarage Llangurig.

“Through its arrangements with suppliers, Purchasing for Business has allowed us several opportunities for savings across our business, which has been particularly helpful,” he said.

Mrs Hawkins added: “Savings via Purchasing for Business are one of the many MWT Cymru membership benefits. This partnership embodies our commitment to support the tourism industry in Mid Wales with practical initiatives that make a real difference to their bottom line.

“We also provide the essential Visit Mid Wales and Show me Wales digital marketing platforms and networking opportunities for member businesses.

“Our representational role is particularly crucial at a time when the Welsh Government has launched several important consultations, the latest being to establish a statutory licensing scheme for all accommodation in Wales.”