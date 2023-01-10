Cheers! Shropshire brewery launches new alcohol-free beer after two-year mission

Charlie Farman, Marketing Coordinator, and Charlie Edwards, Assistant Brewing Manager

Hobsons Brewery has added Hobsons Free IPA, an alcohol-free beer <0.5% abv, that really does retain the taste of a real beer.

Founder Nick Davis said: “We are excited to bring a new alcohol free beer, brewed in partnership with Błonie Brewery, to our customers.

"It truly maintains the taste of an alcoholic IPA and it’s a great alternative if you aren’t drinking alcohol, whatever the reason may be.

"As the proportion of people not consuming alcohol continues to rise, I’m pleased that we now have a quality alcohol-free beer wearing the Hobsons hat.”

The award-winning independent brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire, was founded in 1993 by Nick and his dad Jim.

Hobsons Brewery is now home to a team of more than 20 people who all contribute to the breweries regional success, brewing a range of ales in cask, keg and bottle.

In 2021 Nick set himself a mission to find alcohol-free beer that still tasted like real beer.

Hobsons Free IPA <0.5% abv. can be described as a light, alcohol free beer in the style of an Indian Pale Ale.

With a large dose of hops, the beer has a captivating smell of citrus and tropical fruits, followed by a pleasant bitterness.

Free IPA is unfiltered, unpasteurized and just 22 calories per bottle.