Cheers! Shropshire brewery launches new alcohol-free beer after two-year mission

By Matthew Panter

A Shropshire brewery has kickstarted the month with a new beer.

Charlie Farman, Marketing Coordinator, and Charlie Edwards, Assistant Brewing Manager
Charlie Farman, Marketing Coordinator, and Charlie Edwards, Assistant Brewing Manager

Hobsons Brewery has added Hobsons Free IPA, an alcohol-free beer <0.5% abv, that really does retain the taste of a real beer.

Founder Nick Davis said: “We are excited to bring a new alcohol free beer, brewed in partnership with Błonie Brewery, to our customers.

"It truly maintains the taste of an alcoholic IPA and it’s a great alternative if you aren’t drinking alcohol, whatever the reason may be.

"As the proportion of people not consuming alcohol continues to rise, I’m pleased that we now have a quality alcohol-free beer wearing the Hobsons hat.”

The award-winning independent brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire, was founded in 1993 by Nick and his dad Jim.

Hobsons Brewery is now home to a team of more than 20 people who all contribute to the breweries regional success, brewing a range of ales in cask, keg and bottle.

In 2021 Nick set himself a mission to find alcohol-free beer that still tasted like real beer.

Hobsons Free IPA <0.5% abv. can be described as a light, alcohol free beer in the style of an Indian Pale Ale.

With a large dose of hops, the beer has a captivating smell of citrus and tropical fruits, followed by a pleasant bitterness.

Free IPA is unfiltered, unpasteurized and just 22 calories per bottle.

Hobsons are holding an official launch of the beer at alcohol-free retailer Dry in Shrewsbury on Saturday, January 14 from 12pm-3pm. Free samples will be available, plus there will be an exclusive offer on launch day, giving you the chance to get a free pair of iconic Hobsons socks when you buy 3 bottles or more.

Business
News
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

