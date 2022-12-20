Oswestry receives £6.6 million investment for 'ultra fast' internet speeds

Helen Morgan MP and Matt Smith from Full Fibre Limited

It is one of a number of towns in the county being served by FullFibre, whose investment has brought ultrafast full fibre network to the town's businesses and residents.

FullFibre’s Fibre Heroes are investing £6.6 million to bring an ultrafast full fibre network to Oswestry businesses and residents, with services now live. Fibre Heroes is FullFibre’s customer-facing brand.

With services now live, the upgrade to the current network means that residents in Oswestry will have access to 100 per cent fibre optic ultrafast internet.

FullFibre claims the new service provides more dependable internet connections, with 1Gbps download speeds that are 20 times faster than the national average.

The first homes and business in the town are now live, with services available through multiple internet providers.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, said: “The pandemic demonstrated just how reliant we all are on good connectivity and as we move forward that dependence will only increase.

“The fibre-to-the-cabinet, copper-to-the-home service which most people currently use is already not fit for purpose for many.

“Seeing Oswestry at the front of the queue for ‘Fibre to the Premises’ is really exciting and it’s encouraging to know how many other communities in the constituency are also in line to benefit from the same services in the future.”

James Warner, CSO of Fibre Heroes, said: “We are really proud to be rolling out our wholesale only fibre network to Oswestry, where local homes and business can now access these ultrafast connections and be a leading UK town when it comes to digital services.

“The internet is an integral part of daily life, and it has a real impact on how communities operate and the way we live our lives. Everyone has the right to the best internet connection possible, and we can’t wait to serve that through our partner community to local residents”.