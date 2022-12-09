Shropshire MP names companies in Commons over their trade with Russia

Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, asked Treasury minister James Cartlidge to look at ways of discouraging companies from doing business with Russia.

He named DP Eurasia, the franchise arm of Domino's Pizza, Unilever and HSBC, as companies which continued to trade with Russia.

During a debate in the Commons, Mr Pritchard said: "There is no doubt that the UK has led the Ukraine war effort with the United States, and there is no doubt that the UK has led the international sanctions regime, but this urgent question is about UK companies.

"Does the minister share my concern that DP Eurasia is selling pizzas in Russia, Unilever is selling Cornetto ice creams in Russia, and HSBC is still servicing Russian corporate clients? Does he think that is acceptable?

"What more action can the Government take to encourage those companies to remove their services and businesses from Russia and to divest themselves fully, rather than just give interviews to corporate magazines and offer warm words?"

Mr Cartlidge, the Exchequer Secretary, said the Commons chamber was not the place for specific discussions about individual companies and their commercial interests.

But he said there was a clear need for British companies to divest their interests in Russia.

"We have an outright ban on investment in Russia, and I sincerely hope that companies are not abusing that," he said.