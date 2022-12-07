Ironbridge Gorge cafe could reopen soon with new tenants after abrupt closure

Green Wood cafe, which is based at the Green Wood Centre, Coalbrookdale, closed with immediate effect

The Green Wood Cafe, situated in The Green Wood Centre in Coalbrookdale – run by Small Woods – could reopen soon after owners reveal they have received enquiries from prospective new tenants.

It comes after the previous tenants announced they would be closing the cafe with immediate effect on November 24, due to "family reasons".

The announcement on the website reads: "Due to personal family reasons we have taken the heartbreaking decision to close Green Wood Cafe with immediate effect.

"We’d like to thank all our customers for their support and friendship over the years, we hope to see you in Shrewsbury at Turned Wood Cafe.

"We’d also like to thank the Small Woods Association for 6+ wonderful years and we know they are keen to hear from anyone who might be interested in getting involved in running this lovely cafe in its wonderful location."

The cafe is set among coppiced woodland and buildings which once were a part of Coalbrookdale's former railway station.

In an ideal world, owners have said they would be able to reopen the cafe before Christmas with a scaled-down coffee and cake service, but this remains to be worked out with any potential new tenants.

They said the cafe forms an integral part of the overall ethos of Small Woods, reflecting its objectives to promote sustainable woodland management, for the benefit of the environment, people's health and connection to nature.

Sue Chance, communications manager at Small Woods added: “We hope that not only will the café offer delicious food for our visitors, but also promote the objectives of Small Woods, support and promote our activities and sell some of our products.