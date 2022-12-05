Shrewsbury care home's delight after good rating

Morris Care’s General Manager Ingrid Simkin with CEO Lucy Holl with the Nursing team at Radbrook Nursing Home celebrating their new CQC rating.

The CQC rated Morris Care’s Radbrook good for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Ingrid Simkin, General Manager, who joined jubilant staff as they enjoyed the accolade with residents, said: “Everything about this Home is special.

"We are lucky to have benefitted from extensive investment over the past few years with state-of-the-art facilities and beautifully appointed accommodation for our residents, but it is always the compassion and care of those who work here that matters most to those who live here and their families.”

The nursing home which offers the full spectrum of specialist nursing care, sits at the heart of the Radbrook community and is renowned for its dedicated and kind team.

Investment has seen the building itself extended to include a new Garden Suite with ten spacious ensuite bedrooms, luxury spa and wellness rooms along with the refurbishment of all the existing Home and a new Cherry Trees Dementia household, carefully designed and decorated to provide a safe haven for memory care.

The gardens and private spaces around the living area at Radbrook have proved a huge success, hosting parties, get togethers, bird watching, gardening clubs and much more.

Ingrid added: “Being outside in our green spaces provides so much pleasure for residents, maybe meeting up with family members for a stroll, or joining our gardener James for one of his talks is high on the popularity list of things to do here at Radbrook.”

Ingrid gave her thanks to the hard-working team who create the warm, friendly and safe environment.