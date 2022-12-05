Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury care home's delight after good rating

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

The team at a Shrewsbury nursing home are celebrating their latest rating by CQC following a recent inspection.

Morris Care’s General Manager Ingrid Simkin with CEO Lucy Holl with the Nursing team at Radbrook Nursing Home celebrating their new CQC rating.
Morris Care’s General Manager Ingrid Simkin with CEO Lucy Holl with the Nursing team at Radbrook Nursing Home celebrating their new CQC rating.

The CQC rated Morris Care’s Radbrook good for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Ingrid Simkin, General Manager, who joined jubilant staff as they enjoyed the accolade with residents, said: “Everything about this Home is special.

"We are lucky to have benefitted from extensive investment over the past few years with state-of-the-art facilities and beautifully appointed accommodation for our residents, but it is always the compassion and care of those who work here that matters most to those who live here and their families.”

The nursing home which offers the full spectrum of specialist nursing care, sits at the heart of the Radbrook community and is renowned for its dedicated and kind team.

Investment has seen the building itself extended to include a new Garden Suite with ten spacious ensuite bedrooms, luxury spa and wellness rooms along with the refurbishment of all the existing Home and a new Cherry Trees Dementia household, carefully designed and decorated to provide a safe haven for memory care.

The gardens and private spaces around the living area at Radbrook have proved a huge success, hosting parties, get togethers, bird watching, gardening clubs and much more.

Ingrid added: “Being outside in our green spaces provides so much pleasure for residents, maybe meeting up with family members for a stroll, or joining our gardener James for one of his talks is high on the popularity list of things to do here at Radbrook.”

Ingrid gave her thanks to the hard-working team who create the warm, friendly and safe environment.

“When somewhere feels like home, it helps everyone feel cared for and part of a community and that is what we have here at Radbrook, something of which we are all rightly proud. This latest accreditation reflects the quality of care the team deliver here 365 days a year.”

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News