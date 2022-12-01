Shrewsbury cafe applies for pavement licence

Peaberry Cafe in 2017. Picture: Google

Peaberry Café, in Milk Street, Shrewsbury, has told Shropshire Council that it wants to trade on one area at any time it is open, and another which is only to be used whilst the Milk Street road closure is in place.

And it would use a third area only while the experimental High Street road closure is in place.

The proposal for the area to be used at all times the cafe is open is 8metres by 0.85metres from the central pillar of Peaberry's entrance extending to 2.15m outside of Wombourne Windows.

The second area would see area 8.5m x 2.4m to be positioned from the edge of the pavement in front of the premises.

They say it still leaves 4.5m from end of area to the High Street clear for safe pedestrian crossing access.

The third area would see it use an area positioned adjacent to the wall along Wyle Cop, from the right-hand side of entrance gate to St Julian Centre, for four tables and eight chairs, with a small cafe barrier at each end. It would leave at least 1.7m from the edge of pavement clear along its length.

People have until Monday to respond to the consultation.