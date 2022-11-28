From the left: Stephen Taylor - Dispute Resolution Partner, Nick Clarke - Head of Dispute Resolution, Hugh Strickland - Corporate Finance Partner

Corporate Finance Partner Hugh Strickland, who has worked in the business since 2014, will take on the role following significant growth in terms of people and revenue for the firm’s Shropshire-based office in recent years.

Hugh advises clients on buying and selling companies, financing businesses, joint venture agreements, share option schemes and general company law.

He succeeds Stuart Haynes, a Corporate & Commercial Partner, in the role. Stuart continues his focus on growing the firm’s international practice, in addition to supporting his clients.

Stephen Taylor, a Partner in the Dispute Resolution Team, has been appointed as Deputy Head of the Shrewsbury office

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution at Aaron & Partners, said: “We’ve been pleased with the outstanding growth of our Shrewsbury office and Stuart has played a key part in that, as well as being a driving force for our international work. We’re extremely grateful for his huge contribution to the growth of the Shrewsbury office to this point.“As a greatly valued member of the team, Hugh knows what Aaron & Partners is all about. He Hugh leads much of our banking, finance work, and is highly respected in Shropshire and beyond. Hugh’s reputation in the Shropshire business community together with his understanding of the business and its culture mean he’s the perfect fit. for the Head of Shrewsbury role. We look forward to him leading the office through our next phase of growth.”

Hugh, who moved to Aaron & Partners after spending many years working for a large legal firm in the East Midlands, is partially deaf in both ears and is a long-term wearer of hearing aids.

Over the years he has been very involved in fundraising for hearing loss charity, the Royal National Institute for Deaf People.

He is a trustee and Chairman of the Community Resource – a charity helping to combat the effects of rural isolation and rural poverty across Shropshire, and is also a Trustee of the Shropshire Youth Support Trust, which helps young people considering self-employment and other business opportunities.

Hugh said: “Stuart has achieved so much in this role and has laid firm foundations for future success. Under his leadership, we have grown from three to 38 people in our Shrewsbury office.