Store cattle in the sale ring at Bishops Castle market.

A recent store cattle auction at Bishops Castle market saw steers sell for up to £1,545 or 328p per kilo and heifers for up to £1,740 or 298p per kilo. The overall average for the 200 cattle on offer was £1,256.

Auctioneer James Evans, a director of Halls, said the current boom in market prices is fuelled by a shortage of beef cattle in the UK and also concern about the impact of bird flu on turkey availability for Christmas.

He stressed buyers are paying a premium for top quality store cattle which are purchased by farmers for finishing ready for slaughter. The difference in price paid for top and lesser quality is widening.

Bishops Castle market attracts farmers from a 35-mile radius, with the Welsh Marches and Mid Wales hills renowned for the quality of their suckler herds. The market sells suckler-bred, store cattle aged from eight months to 30 months.

“There is currently a shortage in the UK of top quality beef cattle, the price of which continues to increase to in excess of £2,000 for slaughter,” said Mr Evans.

“Fortunately, Bishops Castle is strengthening its reputation as the place to sell and buy top quality, suckler bred, store cattle and calves and it’s good to see that farmers are being rewarded for their hard work.

“We have had a fantastic run of sales and it’s great to see this demand for these cattle from across the whole of the UK, as there are now fewer markets where they can be bought."

Mr Evans added: “Because the pound is weak against other currencies, meat imports to the UK are more expensive which means there is a greater focus on home reared cattle.