Wynnstay annual financial results ahead of expectations

Wynnstay

The Llansantffraid-based group enjoyed strong trading across many core activities since its last trading update on September 6.

There was also a higher than initially expected contribution from joint venture activities and an additional, non-cash profit from grain trading operations within the group's agriculture division of approximately £500,000.

The beneficial trading conditions described in the September statement continued through to the end of the financial year, further benefitting arable performance with additional income across grain, seed and fertiliser categories.

Joint venture businesses Bibby Agriculture and Wyro Developments have both substantially exceeded initial financial performance expectations, and the contribution from these activities will be higher than budgeted.