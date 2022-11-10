Shropshire charity dinner raises £2000 to support Harry Johnson Trust

Sally Johnson, The Harry Johnson Trust and Kim Gilmour, organiser of Posh Frocks Charity Events.

More than 80 Shropshire businesswomen gathered for the return of the Posh Frocks Charity Dinner at Hadley Park House Hotel.

The event raised £2000 for The Harry Johnson Trust, which was set up by Sally Johnson in memory of her son in 2014. Seven-year-old Harry passed away in July of that year, following a nine-month fight with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“We are already putting the funding to good use buying items for Harry’s House, a beautiful static caravan in Mid Wales," said Sally. "It is specifically for use by families whose child has care or treatment from the children's oncology and haematology team at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust."

The caravan will be used for up to 40 holidays a year and is also be offered to bereaved parents, and staff from the ward who have been through tough times as part of their role.

Organiser of the charity event, Kim Gilmour, of Connect Consultancy, said: “Sally works tirelessly to improve the lives of others and we are so glad to have helped a small, local charity make real headway with fitting out Harry’s House.

"I'd like to thank everyone who donated hamper gifts, for spending generously on the night and for the additional donations from Sarah Lowe, via her employer, and Karen Turner-Atkinson, Director, Imagine Training.”

A donation of £150 was also made to Alzheimer's Research UK.

Kim added: “It brought the amount raised at our event to £2287 which is just shy of the record-breaking amount raised in 2019.